- 100,000 Users
- 1 Data Connections
- 5 Predictions
- 5 Exports
ClearBrain identifies which of your users will upgrade or churn before they do so.
We build and retarget look-alikes for your users in minutes, without a single line of code.
ClearBrain automatically connects to your email, analytics, or database platforms. We ingest your user traits and actions from analytics tools like Segment or Heap, and transform the underlying data for predictive modeling. This requires no engineering, so you can get set up in minutes.
ClearBrain learns from your users’ past actions who is most likely to perform a future action. Use a point-and-click interface to build propensity scores for conversion or churn in minutes. Create predictive look-alike audiences of your high vs. low value customers, by the click of a button.
Identify the user journeys that lead to the highest likelihood of conversion or churn. Discover which traits make your users a churn risk, or the number of actions that lead to an increase in probability of upgrading. Find your product’s analogue for “Facebook’s 7 friends in 10 days”.
Sync predictive audiences from ClearBrain into Facebook, Hubspot, and Optimizely. Increase open & click rates on your emails & ads by retargeting your highest propensity users. Power personalization campaigns to increase lift and retention in all your growth metrics.
ClearBrain has transformed how we approach remarketing. Several of our email and paid acquisition teams can now build predictive audience segments in minutes, consistently driving a 30% lift in CTR and an overall 7% increase in product engagement.
Steve Ebin - VP of Growth
We’ve been able to drive significant lift to our email marketing efforts with ClearBrain, increasing upgrades by up to 43% to our mobile subscription product. It’s made it really easy to predict any user conversion event, and reach the right audience at the right time.
Ryan Stuczynski - Head of Data & Analytics
ClearBrain is led by a team of engineers with over 20+ years experience at the intersection of machine learning and marketing automation. We’ve founded Google’s Cloud Endpoints team, led data engineering and data science at Optimizely, and built predictive software at Uber, DraftKings, and Mixmax.
ClearBrain pricing scales for every team and business.
Every plan includes all features. Enterprise plans offer custom integrations and large user datasets.
Try it Free for 30 days.